Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB420) Limited Time Deal

Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray player (DP-UB420-K) is priced $264.95 on Amazon for a limited time. The list price of the DP-UB420-K is $299.99, making this a 12% savings.

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K supports all three popular High Dynamic Range formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ (not many 4k Blu-ray players support this 2nd-gen HDR10 spec), as well as high-resolution audio formats . Plus, the deck has twin HDMI ports for hi-res studio master sound.

It’s less expensive and a bit smaller than the DP-UB820-K (14.88″ wide vs. 16.8″ wide), and lighter (4.04 lbs vs. 5.3 lbs). But just like its big brother features Panasonic‘s unique 4K High Precision Chroma Processing, support for Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech, Alexa & Google Assistant, 4k upscaling, and twin isolated HDMI outputs.

Jump over Amazon to see the Panasonic DP-UB420-K as well as the step up Panasonic DP-UB820-K and flagship Panasonic DP-UB9000P1-K models.