Zootopia 2 Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Disc Editions Coming Soon

Zootopia 2 (2025) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Disney’s Zootopia 2 is now available at home, premiering in digital for streaming or download on January 27, 2025. Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on March 3, 2026.

The physical media release includes a Limited Edition SteelBook with two discs and a Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere.

Extras include seven bonus featurettes and eight deleted scenes. (See details below.) In addition, each Blu-ray format includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Zootopia 2 is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature.

Special Features

Featurettes The Zookeepers — Trot along with writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios! Get a behind the scenes look as they open up the doors to meet cast and crew and share about all the work done to bring the movie to life. A City of Stars — Meet the fur-tastic voice actors behind the cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers share the joy of having the original cast returning and how each new role found its purr-fect match. Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Benson Shum, Animation Supervisor, as he talks about his role on Zootopia 2 and guides viewers in drawing everyone’s favorite new beaver, Nibbles! Zoo-prising Secrets — Uncover ssssurprising references and characters from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films hidden throughout the movie, along with fun facts. Wilde Times in the Booth — Hop inside the recording booth for plenty of laughs and behind-the-scenes fun. See how the hilarious cast brings their characters to life! The Treat Trolley — Meet the cheerful crew behind the Treat Trolley that brings smiles and snacks throughout the halls of Disney Animation to keep the studio artists fueled and energized. “Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Celebrate friendship and adventure with Shakira in her music video for the movie’s new song, “Zoo.”

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard. What’s In the Box? Where Are They Now? Animal Hospital Welcome to the Team Desert Festival Clawhauser Tracks Judy A Plight at the Museum Clawhauser’s Family



4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Zootopia 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Zootopia 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Zootopia 2 (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon