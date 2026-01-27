Home4kBest Buy Deal: LG 65" OLED 4k TV For Super Bowl LX...
Best Buy Deal: LG 65″ OLED 4k TV For Super Bowl LX Save $1,300

LG 65-inch Class C5 Series OLED evo AI 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG C5 Series 65″ OLED 4k Dolby Vision/Atmos TV Purchase at Best Buy

Want to upgrade your TV to a new 65″ LG with Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos? Best Buy has a huge deal on this TV just in time for Super Bowl LX. The LG C5 Series (Model: OLED65C5PUA) is on sale for only $1,399. That’s a $1,300 savings off LG’s MSRP of $2,699!

The C5 Series 4k TV features Brightness Booster technology, Bright Room Ready room adjustment, Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 for improved picture quality, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode, and more!

Jump over to Best Buy to view this deal and other discounts on big screen TVs.

Need cables for your home theater? We suggest Audioquest premium HDMI and audio cables from Best Buy to ensure the fastest and most reliable connections between components.

Features

  • Brightness Booster Brightness Booster technology magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail
  • Bright Room Ready Bright Room Ready performs great no matter the room or the lighting
  • Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 provides smooth, crisp picture and sound with AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.²
  • Perfect Black & Perfect Color Over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels with Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology.
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos & FILMMAKER MODE Enjoy movie magic from home with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos¹ & FILMMAKER MODE
  • AI webOS, LG Channels, webOS: LG’s Award winning Smart TV platform powered by webOS. Get access to apps & view over 300 free LG Channels. Plus get up to 5 years of software updates with webOS

Specs

  • Display Type: OLED
  • Resolution: 4K (2160p)
  • Screen Size Class: 65 inches
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes
  • High Dynamic Range Format: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)
  • OLED Technology: OLED EVO
  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz
  • Motion Enhancement Technology: OLED Motion
  • Specific Manufacturer Technologies: Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8
  • Smart Platform: webOS
  • Featured Streaming Services: Netflix, Max, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Sling TV
  • Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4
  • TV Tuner Type: ATSC, Clear QAM
  • Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home
  • Voice Assistant Built-in: Amazon Alexa
LG 65-inch Class C5 Series OLED evo AI 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG C5 Series 65″ OLED 4k TV w/Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos Purchase at Best Buy
