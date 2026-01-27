Best Buy Deal: LG 65″ OLED 4k TV For Super Bowl LX Save $1,300

LG C5 Series 65″ OLED 4k Dolby Vision/Atmos TV Purchase at Best Buy

Want to upgrade your TV to a new 65″ LG with Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos? Best Buy has a huge deal on this TV just in time for Super Bowl LX. The LG C5 Series (Model: OLED65C5PUA) is on sale for only $1,399. That’s a $1,300 savings off LG’s MSRP of $2,699!

The C5 Series 4k TV features Brightness Booster technology, Bright Room Ready room adjustment, Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 for improved picture quality, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode, and more!

Jump over to Best Buy to view this deal and other discounts on big screen TVs.

Features

Brightness Booster Brightness Booster technology magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail

Brightness Booster technology magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail Bright Room Ready Bright Room Ready performs great no matter the room or the lighting

Bright Room Ready performs great no matter the room or the lighting Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 provides smooth, crisp picture and sound with AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.²

Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 provides smooth, crisp picture and sound with AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.² Perfect Black & Perfect Color Over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels with Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology.

Over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels with Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos & FILMMAKER MODE Enjoy movie magic from home with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos¹ & FILMMAKER MODE

Enjoy movie magic from home with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos¹ & FILMMAKER MODE AI webOS, LG Channels, webOS: LG’s Award winning Smart TV platform powered by webOS. Get access to apps & view over 300 free LG Channels. Plus get up to 5 years of software updates with webOS

Specs

Display Type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K (2160p)

4K (2160p) Screen Size Class: 65 inches

65 inches High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes

Yes High Dynamic Range Format: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)

Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) OLED Technology: OLED EVO

OLED EVO Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz Motion Enhancement Technology: OLED Motion

OLED Motion Specific Manufacturer Technologies: Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8

Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8 Smart Platform: webOS

webOS Featured Streaming Services: Netflix, Max, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Sling TV

Netflix, Max, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Sling TV Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4

4 TV Tuner Type: ATSC, Clear QAM

ATSC, Clear QAM Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home Voice Assistant Built-in: Amazon Alexa