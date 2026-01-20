Home4k Blu-rayMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the World Limited Edition 4k...
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Is Back In Stock

US editions of Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) on 4k Blu-ray sold out quickly last summer, leaving only an import as an option to purchase the newly restored film on 4k Blu-ray. But Amazon has just restocked the collectible edition, which contains two discs (4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray) plus a Digital Copy.

We ranked Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World in the Best 4k Blu-rays of 2025 given the quality of the 4k restoration with Dolby Vision HDR and the new soundtrack mixed in Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Currently priced at $40.90, the US option is much less expensive than the import that’s priced $64 on Walmart from a 3rd-party seller and can go for much higher on auction platforms such as eBay. Additionally, imports don’t include a code to redeem Digital Copy.

Jump over to Amazon to purchase Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging while supplies last.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Histrocial and Geographical Trivia Track
  • Pop-up Map
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtiltes for the main feature
Summary: When a sudden attack by a French warship inflicts casualties and severe damage upon his vessel, Captain ’Lucky’ Jack Aubrey of the British Royal Navy is torn between duty and friendship as he embarks on a thrilling, high‑stakes chase across two oceans to intercept and capture the enemy at any cost.

Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Now Available on 4k Blu-ray & Digital
