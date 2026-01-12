One Battle After Another 4k Frame Grabs

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another first premiered at home to rent or purchase in digital formats on November 14, 2025. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive on January 20, 2026. On HBO Max, One Battle After Another began streaming on December 19, 2025. Here are some 4k screenshots from the film that has already won best director and best screenplay (Paul Thomas Anderson), as well as best female supporting actor (Teyana Taylor) at the 2026 Golden Globes. The movie is seen as a frontrunner for Best Picture at the Oscars.

4k Frame Grabs