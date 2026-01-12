HomeBlu-ray DiscSong Sung Blue Release Dates Announced on Blu-ray & Streaming Digital
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Song Sung Blue Release Dates Announced on Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Song Sung Blue 2025 poster 1000px

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release date of Song Sung Blue (2025) on disc and digital. The film will first premiere at home streaming in digital on January 13, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on February 17, 2026.

In digital formats, Song Sung Blue is available in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. On Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 1080p (HD) with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish for the main feature.

Pre-orders for both disc and digital are pending.

Special Features

  • FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR CRAIG BREWER
  • EXTENDED PERFORMANCES:
    • Crunchy Granola Suite
    • Sweet Caroline
  • ONE PLUS ONE EQUALS THREE – There is no Lightning without Thunder. Watch as Hugh and Kate reminisce on their characters’ love story, co-dependency, and their undeniable electricity.
  • LIGHTNING IN THE BOTTLE – A love letter to the small-time performers, go behind the scenes with Writer/Director Craig Brewer to see how he brought SONG SUNG BLUE to life.
  • EYE FOR STYLE – In this featurette, Costume Designer Ernesto Martinez reveals the art of storytelling through stitch and style.

Description: Based on an incredible true story, Mike (Hugh Jackman) and Claire (Kate Hudson) are two down-on-their-luck musicians who prove that it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. They form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder, rising from a humble garage to dive bar gigs to unexpected hometown stardom. When tragedy strikes, their love for each other and passion for music give them the strength to overcome hardships, rediscover hope, and inspire everyone around them.

Previous article
World War Z (2013) Is Releasing In A 3-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Next article
Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases January, 2026 [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4K UHD Digital

Fifty Shades Of Grey 3-Movie 4k Collection Includes Theatrical & Unrated...

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another frame grab 4k

One Battle After Another 4k Frame Grabs

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another poster

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases January, 2026 [Updated]

HD Report - 0