Song Sung Blue Release Dates Announced on Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release date of Song Sung Blue (2025) on disc and digital. The film will first premiere at home streaming in digital on January 13, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on February 17, 2026.

In digital formats, Song Sung Blue is available in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. On Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 1080p (HD) with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish for the main feature.

Pre-orders for both disc and digital are pending.

Special Features

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR CRAIG BREWER

EXTENDED PERFORMANCES: Crunchy Granola Suite Sweet Caroline

ONE PLUS ONE EQUALS THREE – There is no Lightning without Thunder. Watch as Hugh and Kate reminisce on their characters’ love story, co-dependency, and their undeniable electricity.

LIGHTNING IN THE BOTTLE – A love letter to the small-time performers, go behind the scenes with Writer/Director Craig Brewer to see how he brought SONG SUNG BLUE to life.

EYE FOR STYLE – In this featurette, Costume Designer Ernesto Martinez reveals the art of storytelling through stitch and style.

Description: Based on an incredible true story, Mike (Hugh Jackman) and Claire (Kate Hudson) are two down-on-their-luck musicians who prove that it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. They form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder, rising from a humble garage to dive bar gigs to unexpected hometown stardom. When tragedy strikes, their love for each other and passion for music give them the strength to overcome hardships, rediscover hope, and inspire everyone around them.