The War of the Worlds (1953) Is Available In 4k On Blu-ray/Digital

The War of the Worlds (1953) starring Gene Barry and Ann Robinson is available on 4k Blu-ray with a Digital Copy from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The War of the Worlds is presented in widescreen 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, as well as French Mono Dolby Digital. Subtitles are offered in English, English Captions, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus material includes commentary, The Sky is Falling: The Making of The War of the Worlds, H.G. Wells: The Father of Science Fiction, The War of the Worlds Radio Broadcast, and original theatrical trailer.

The War of the Worlds (1953) on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is priced $14.99 (List: $25.99) US.

