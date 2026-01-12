World War Z (2013) Is Releasing In A 3-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

World War Z (2013) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Shout! Studios has re-packaged World War Z (2013) in a limited edition 3-disc SteelBook for release on January 26, 2026. The edition includes the remastered Theatrical Cut on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Extended Cut on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, World War Z is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (although previous Blu-ray editions included DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1). Read Review

World War Z (2013) 4k SteelBook is priced $32.96 (List: $44.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features for UHD/BD

DISC ONE (4K UHD – THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 2023 4K Master

2023 4K Master In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 2023 4K Master

2023 4K Master Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

WWZ: Production – A Four-Part Documentary On The Making Of The Film

Origins

Looking To Science

Re-Inventing Zombies

Becoming A Zombie

The Score Of World War Z

How To Survive The Z Apocalypse

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – EXTENDED, UNRATED CUT):

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Description: When former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family get stuck in urban gridlock, he senses that it’s no ordinary traffic jam. His suspicions are confirmed when, suddenly, the city erupts into chaos. A lethal virus, spread through a single bite, is turning healthy people into something vicious, unthinking, and feral. As the pandemic threatens to consume humanity, Gerry leads a worldwide search to find the source of the infection and, with luck, a way to halt its spread.