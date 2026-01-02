The Housemaid Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Housemaid (2025) starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried premiered in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital from Lionsgate.
The movie is first expected to premiere in digital formats on February 3, 2026. Disc editions, including a Limited Edition Digipack (pictured above), Blu-ray, and DVD will likely arrive in early April, 2026.
Pre-orders
- The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Amazon
- The Housemaid (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon
- The Housemaid (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
- The Housemaid (2025) DVD $24.47 Amazon
Summary: A struggling young woman is relieved by the chance for a fresh start as a maid for a wealthy couple. Soon, she discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.