The Housemaid Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Buy on Amazon

The Housemaid (2025) starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried premiered in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital from Lionsgate.

The movie is first expected to premiere in digital formats on February 3, 2026. Disc editions, including a Limited Edition Digipack (pictured above), Blu-ray, and DVD will likely arrive in early April, 2026.

Pre-orders

The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Amazon The Housemaid (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon The Housemaid (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video

Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video The Housemaid (2025) DVD $24.47 Amazon

The Housemaid (2025) Digital Buy/Rent Prime Video

Summary: A struggling young woman is relieved by the chance for a fresh start as a maid for a wealthy couple. Soon, she discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.