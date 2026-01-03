Home4k Blu-rayThe Superman 5-Film 4k/Blu-ray Collection Is Now Just $64.99
The Superman 5-Film 4k/Blu-ray Collection Is Now Just $64.99

HD Report
By HD Report
Superman 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray
The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of all Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve is now only $64.99 on Amazon. This new reissue of the 10-disc collection was originally priced $134.98 when released in 2023.

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) includes Superman The Movie, Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD the films are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. The 1080p Blu-rays offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Runtimes of each movie are as follows: Superman The Movie (143 Mins.), Superman II (127 Mins.), Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (116 Mins.), Superman III (125 Mins.), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (90 Mins.)

Collectible SteelBook

A collectible SteelBook edition of the Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) is also available and includes Digital Copies of all films along with the 10 discs. The Amazon Exclusive was released in September, 2025, with a list price of $134.

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray specs
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

