Predator: Badlands Release Dates Revealed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming/Digital

20th Century Studios has announced the release dates for Predator: Badlands (2025) on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming or download on January 6, 2026.

Disc formats, including a 2-disc/digital 4k Blu-ray edition, a 2-disc/digital Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook, Blu-ray/Digital, and DVD on February 17, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Predator: Badlands is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles for the main feature are included in English SDH, Spanish and French.

Bonus features include audio commentaries, deleted and extended scenes, and featurettes are included with the Blu-rays and some digital platforms (pending confirmation).

Pre-orders for Predator: Badlands in digital are priced $29.99 on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video.

Pre-orders for the disc editions are pending.

Disc Editions

Special Features

Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by Director Dan Trachtenberg, Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter and Stunt Coordinator Jacob Tomuri.

Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek’s very different first encounter with Thia. Squirt Canyon – The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other. Tessa vs. Abe – Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline. Razor Grass – The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud’s first hunt together…sort of. The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film. Super Power Loader Extended – Special additional moments during Dek’s climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk.

Featurettes Embodying the Predator – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before! Authentic Synthetics – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways. Building the Badlands – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen. Dek of the Yautja – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja’s home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics.



Description: Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

