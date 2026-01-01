Home4k Blu-rayWicked 2-Film Collections Feature Theatrical & Sing-Along Versions
Wicked 2-Film Collections Feature Theatrical & Sing-Along Versions

Universal Pictures’ Wicked 2-Film Collection has been dated for release on January 20, 2026. The collection will be available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, and each Blu-ray format includes Theatrical and Sing-Along versions of the two movies.

In addition, each Blu-ray format includes digital copies of the films redeemable through Movies Anywhere, along with bonus features such as deleted and extended scenes, “Making Wicked” featurette, feature commentary, and more.

The Wicked 2-Film Collection is priced $39.95 on Blu-ray/Digital, $49.95 (List: $54.95) on 4k Blu-ray/Digital, and $29.95 (List: $37.98) on DVD from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

