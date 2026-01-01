Wicked 2-Film Collections Feature Theatrical & Sing-Along Versions

Universal Pictures’ Wicked 2-Film Collection has been dated for release on January 20, 2026. The collection will be available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, and each Blu-ray format includes Theatrical and Sing-Along versions of the two movies.

In addition, each Blu-ray format includes digital copies of the films redeemable through Movies Anywhere, along with bonus features such as deleted and extended scenes, “Making Wicked” featurette, feature commentary, and more.

The Wicked 2-Film Collection is priced $39.95 on Blu-ray/Digital, $49.95 (List: $54.95) on 4k Blu-ray/Digital, and $29.95 (List: $37.98) on DVD from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k Blu-ray Disc

Wicked 2-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

Wicked 2-Film Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Wicked 2-Film Collection DVD Buy on Amazon