Lucifer: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

Lucifer: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Lucifer: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Lucifer: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment on January 20, 2026. The box set includes all 93 episodes spanning 6 seasons, presented in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Lucifer: The Complete Series is list priced $139.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar abandoned his throne and retired to the city of Angels where he has teamed up with LAPD detective Chloe Decker to take down criminals. Charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome, Lucifer has a way of manipulating people into confessing their deepest, darkest secrets, which helps Detective Decker deliver justice!

