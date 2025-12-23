Home4k Blu-rayBlack Phone 2-Movie Collection Now Available (4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital)
Black Phone 2-Movie Collection Now Available (4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital)

Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD
The Black Phone (2021) and Black Phone 2 (2025) are now available in a 2-Movie Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The double feature includes copies of the flim on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (redeemable from Movies Anywhere partners).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Black Phone and Black Phone 2 are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtracks are provided in Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Black Phone 2-Movie Collection is priced $44.95 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD specs
The Black Phone 2-Movie Collection arrives on December 23, 2025, simultaneously with Black Phone 2 on disc, available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and in a Limited Edition SteelBook (see below).

Black Phone 2 4k UHD Collectors Edition
Black Phone 2 Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition
The Black Phone 2 4k SteelBook open
The Black Phone (2021)

Summary: After being abducted and locked in a basement, a boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.

Black Phone 2 (2025)

Summary: As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

