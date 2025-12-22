Scream (1996) Celebrates 30th Anniversary With SteelBook Reissue (4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital)

Scream (1996) 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital SteelBook 30th Anniversary (2025 reprint) Buy on Amazon

Scream (1996) will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a reissue of the 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook on February 17, 2026. The collectible edition was first issued in 2021 (as a single disc/digital edition) and again in 2023 (as a 2-disc/digital edition) .

The previous SteelBook editions are priced 2-3 times higher than the original MSRP by third party sellers, so it’s a great time to pick up this edition for only $29.96 (List: $36.99) from Amazon.

Bonus Content (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later

Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson

Production featurette

Behind the Scenes On the Scream Set Drew Barrymore

Q&A with Cast and Crew What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie? Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films



Description: After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.