Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Now Available In 4k/HDR In Trilogy Collection

HD Report
By HD Report
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films from the early 90s have been newly restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993).

The original TMNT movie definitely has an edge on technical specs, as it was restored in 4k from the original 35mm negatives and remastered with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. TMNT II and III were restored from interpositives (positive prints made to create a duplicate of the negative) and are presented in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The original lossless stereo audio is also provided for each of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy.

Extras include new director’s commentaries for all three films, new cast and crew interviews for all three films, a perfect bound collector’s booklet, reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork, and more.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy ships on December 16, 2025 and is priced $57.99 (List: $99.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4K UHD Limited Edition Contents

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of all three films
  • New 4K restoration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the original 35mm negative by Arrow Films
  • New 4K restorations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III from the original 35mm interpositives by Arrow Films
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed Dolby Atmos surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III
  • Brand new director’s commentaries for all three films
  • Brand new cast and crew interviews for all three films
  • Perfect bound collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Simon Ward, John Torrani, and John Walsh
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Florey
  • And more!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition Blu-ray
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Blu-ray Limited Edition

A Blu-ray edition is also available from Arrow Video priced $65 (List: $94.95) on Blu-ray.

Blu-ray Limited Edition Contents

  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of all three films
  • New 4K restoration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the original 35mm negative by Arrow Films
  • New 4K restorations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III from the original 35mm interpositives by Arrow Films
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed Dolby Atmos surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III
  • Brand new director’s commentaries for all three films
  • Brand new cast and crew interviews for all three films
  • Perfect bound collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Simon Ward, John Torrani, and John Walsh
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Florey
  • And more!

Description: Restored in glorious 4K and packed with extras, this radical set celebrates the legacy of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael in one of the most iconic franchises of the era, blending innovative effects, comic-book heart and early ’90s attitude.

Previous article
How To Convert Disc To Digital (and Upgrade To HD) on Fandango At Home
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

One Battle After Another 4k UHD

The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition

