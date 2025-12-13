Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings Movies Are Available In 4k UHD Digital...
The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Available In 4k UHD Digital SteelBooks

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook

All three of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy movies are now available in Limited Edition SteelBooks from Warner Bros. Entertainment, featuring both the Theatrical and Extended presentations of each film.

The single-movie editions (previously released in a SteelBook box set from Best Buy) include The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers 4k Steelbook
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook

If you are interested, the three films in SteelBook cases are also available in The Motion Picture Trilogy, a Region-Free 9-disc collection that includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of all films.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Is 34% Off (Amazon UK)
The Wolf of Wall Street Is Re-Releasing In This 4k SteelBook (Blu-ray & Digital)
