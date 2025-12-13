Home4k Blu-rayThe Wolf of Wall Street Is Re-Releasing In This 4k SteelBook (Blu-ray...
The Wolf of Wall Street Is Re-Releasing In This 4k SteelBook (Blu-ray & Digital)

The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook front angle
Previously released in 2021, Martin Scorsese’s 5x Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) has been reprinted in a single-disc SteelBook edition with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, The Wolf of Wall Street is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 from a film transfer that was supervised by Scorsese. Audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, subtitles are included in English SDH and French.

Legacy bonus features (provided in HD on the 4k Blu-ray) include The Wolf Pack, Running Wild, The Wolf of Wall Street Round Table. And, the Paramount editions include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Wolf of Wall Street 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook reprint is priced $32.79 (List: $36.99) on Amazon.

Comparatively, first prints of The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook edition are currently being sold by a 3rd-party seller on Amazon for $45.99.

We scored The Wolf of Wall Street 5/5 (Movie), 4/5 (Video), 4/5 (Audio) and 3/5 (Bonus Features) in our 2021 review.

