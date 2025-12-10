HomeNewsRoofman Is Now Streaming On Paramount+ (In 4k & Dolby Vision)
Roofman Is Now Streaming On Paramount+ (In 4k & Dolby Vision)

Roofman digital poster
Roofman (2025) Streaming on Paramount+

Roofman (2025) starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst is now streaming on Paramount+ free for members.

And, the movie streams in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 surround sound audio.

The streaming premiere of Roofman on Paramount+ predates the 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of the film on January 20, 2025.

Roofman (2025) 4k UHD
Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Summary: A charismatic criminal, while on the run from the police, hides in a hidden space of a toy store. There, he adopts a new identity and becomes involved with an employee, beginning a relationship as unlikely as it is risky.

