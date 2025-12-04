The Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection Is Only $23.99 ($8 Per Disc!)

Home4k Blu-rayThe Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection Is Only $23.99 ($8 Per Disc!)
The Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection Warner Bros.

The Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection is only $23.99 right now on Amazon. That’s a 44% discount off the previous list price of $43 (the original MSRP with Digital Copy was $74.99)

The collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes three of the greatest Stanley Kubrick films: Full Metal Jacket (1987), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), and The Shining (1980) all on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray Disc.

Each film is presented in 2160p/HDR with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in English. Multiple languages are provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 for each film with 2001: A Space Odyssey offered in nine different languages.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection for only $23.99.

The Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection specs
Minority Report Starring Tom Cruise Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR
