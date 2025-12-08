Home4k Blu-rayFive Nights at Freddy's 2 Is Up For Pre-order On Disc &...
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Streaming Digital

Five Nights at Freddys 2 - Limited Edition SteelBook open
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is up for pre-order on disc and digital from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The physical media editions include a Limited Edition SteelBook with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Other disc options include a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo and single-disc Blu-ray combo, both with a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

In digital, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be available in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Release dates and bonus features are pending.

Pre-orders

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook $39.99 Amazon | $37.96 Walmart
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $27.99 Amazon
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $22.99 Amazon
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video

Summar: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is reopened with new versions of the animatronics and the same animatronics from the previous Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant.

