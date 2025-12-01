Last Minute Cyber Monday The Middle-Earth 6-Film 30-Disc Collection Is Only $99

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection (Extended & Theatrical) Buy on Amazon

Here’s a last minute Cyber Monday deal that’s worth every penny. The Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection is only $99.99 on Amazon for limited time (ends Monday, Dec. 1 at midnight Pacific Time).

The 30-disc collection includes Extended & Theatrical versions of all films from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Plus, a code can be redeemed for Digital Copies of all films and versions.

Description: This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron. Then journey back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins, who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Bilbo, along with the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey, encounter trolls, orcs, goblins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.





