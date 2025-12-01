Home4k Blu-raySony 4k Blu-ray Player X700U Is Only $218 (27% Off) During Cyber...
Sony 4k Blu-ray Player X700U Is Only $218 (27% Off) During Cyber Monday

Sony UBP-X700U 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player
Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player w/HDMI cable Buy on Amazon

The Sony UBP-X700U 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale during Cyber Monday for only $218 on Amazon and $219.99 at Best Buy. The player is list priced $299.99, which amounts to a savings of over $80 for a limited time!

The Sony UBP-X700U supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats to expand color depth with HDR movies and TV shows. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound.

The Sony UBP-X700 “U” model is a 2025 package that includes an HDMI cable in the box.

Product Features 

  • Dolby Vision & HDR10 support 
  • Play almost any disc and file format including DVDs 
  • Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 2160p 
  • Easy set-up with included HDMI cable 
  • Listen to music from multiple formats 
  • Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound
Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player (2018)
Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player with/HDMI cable Buy on Amazon

Previous article
Apple MacBook Air 13″ Laptop 26% Off During Cyber Monday
