David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive (Criterion) Is 50% Off During Black Friday/Cyber Monday 

Mulholland Drive 4k Blu-ray The Criterion Collection
Mulholland Drive (2001) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr. (2001) is 50% off on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, along with many other Criterion titles at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Mulholland Dr. (2001) was the first 4k title from The Criterion Collection, which now number over 160 titles released in the format.

The 4k restoration of Mulholland Dr. (2001) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) for the 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition, and $19.99 (List: $39.95) for the single-disc Blu-ray.

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director David Lynch and director of photography Peter Deming, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack (4K UHD disc only)
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Interviews from 2015 with Lynch; Deming; actors Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux, and Laura Harring; composer Angelo Badalamenti; production designer Jack Fisk; and casting director Johanna Ray
  • On-set footage
  • Deleted scene
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: A booklet featuring an interview with Lynch from the 2005 edition of filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch.
Mulholland Drive 4k Blu-ray The Criterion Collection
Mulholland Drive (2001) Blu-ray (4k restoration) Criterion Buy on Amazon

Description: A love story in the city of dreams . . . Blonde Betty Elms (Naomi Watts) has only just arrived in Hollywood to become a movie star when she meets an enigmatic brunette with amnesia (Laura Harring). Meanwhile, as the two set off to solve the second woman’s identity, filmmaker Adam Kesher (Justin Theroux) runs into ominous trouble while casting his latest project. This seductive and scary vision of Los Angeles’s dream factory by David Lynch is one of the true masterpieces of the new millennium, a tale of love, jealousy, and revenge like no other.

