Early Black Friday Deal: Get 56% Off Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones
Here’s a great Early Black Friday Deal on a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones. The MOMENTUM 4 Bluetooth are priced only $199.95 (List: $449.49) on Amazon. That’s a discount of 56% off for limited time!

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless perfectly combines incredible wearing comfort with elegantly streamlined style. With an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours, smart features for effortless ease of use, and take anywhere fold-flat design, it’s the ideal companion for amazing sound wherever you go.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this early Black Friday Deal on Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones. The deal lasts until 11:59 PT Pacific Time on Nov. 20, 2025.

Product Features

  • Firmware and software updated: Enjoy a smoother, and more reliable user experience, incl. an ANC off switch in the Smart Control Plus app, and a persistent off-switch for the touchpad.
  • Maximum audio resolution with Sennheiser Signature Sound: Enjoy premium music quality all-day long thanks to the headphone’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive.
  • Personalized sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control App: Adjust the sound to your individual listening preferences via the integrated equalizer, presets and sound modes – for a unique sound experience.
  • Stay immersed in your music: Thanks to the headphone’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation, you stay distraction-free – and with the Adjustable Transparency Mode you stay in touch with the world around you.
  • Exceptional comfort and long battery life: Lightweight, foldable design with padded headband and deeply cushioned ear pads for long-lasting comfort – up to 60 hours of playback time with fast charging.
  • Crystal-clear calls: The four digital beamforming microphones ensure high-quality voice pick-up and automatically suppress wind noise for optimized calls and easier access to the voice assistant.
  • Included components: Headphones, Carry case, USB-C charging cable, Audio cable 3.5mm and 2.5mm jacks, Airplane adapter
  • Speaker frequency range 6 Hz to 22 kHz
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones case
