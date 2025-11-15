Home4kEarly Black Friday Deal: Take Almost 50% Off This 43" 4k Dolby...
4k4k TVDealsNews

Early Black Friday Deal: Take Almost 50% Off This 43″ 4k Dolby Vision HDR10+ TV

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision
Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV, Dolby Vision HDR Buy on Amazon

Here’s an early Black Friday Deal that’s great for anyone looking for a quality 4k TV but not at an overwhelming screen size or price. Amazon is selling the 43″ Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV for 48% off. The Ultra HD Smart TV with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is priced only $229 (List: $439) for a limited time.

Product Features

  • Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.
  • Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.
  • Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.
  • Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.
  • Watch what you want – Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.
  • Build your home theater – With Alexa Home Theater you can wirelessly pair Echo speakers using the Alexa app, or connect a soundbar or an AV receiver.
  • Connect all your devices – Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.
  • Designed to protect your privacy – Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Amazon also has 50%, 55%, 65%, and 75% screen sizes of the same model, all discounted for early Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Dolby Vision features
Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV, Dolby Vision HDR Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Sound of Music Resonates In 4k: Review 
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Sound of Music 4k restoration movie still

The Sound of Music Resonates In 4k: Review 

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another digital poster wide

One Battle After Another Is Now Available To Rent Or Purchase...

HD Report - 0
The Running Man (2025) Digital poster

The Running Man (2025) Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0