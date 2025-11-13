The Luc Besson 9-Movie 4k/HD Blu-ray Collection Is On Sale For 26% Off

The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is on sale for 26% off the MSRP. The 18-disc set is priced $185.25 (List $250.99) on Amazon.
The movies (some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US) include LA DERNIER COMBAT (Blu-ray), SUBWAY (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE BIG BLUE (4K UHD + Blu-ray), LA FEMME NIKITA (4K UHD + Blu-ray), ATLANTIS (Blu-ray), LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE FIFTH ELEMENT (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (4K UHD + Blu-ray) and ANGEL-A (Blu-ray).
In addition, the collection includes two versions each of THE BIG BLUE, LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL, and THE MESSENGER, along with hours of new and archival special features.
The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection released in the US on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
Collection Details
|Film Collection
|Limited edition gift set includes 9 feature films directed by Luc Besson, with several making their high-def debut in the US and several featuring all-new 4K upgrades
|Film Collection
|• Includes LA DERNIER COMBAT (Blu-ray), SUBWAY (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE BIG BLUE (4K UHD + Blu-ray), LA FEMME NIKITA (4K UHD + Blu-ray), ATLANTIS (Blu-ray), LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE FIFTH ELEMENT (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (4K UHD + Blu-ray) and ANGEL-A (Blu-ray)
|4K Features
|4K features presented with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is included on THE PROFESSIONAL, THE FIFTH ELEMENT and THE MESSENGER
|2 x Versions
|Includes two versions of THE BIG BLUE, LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL and THE MESSENGER!
|New Material
|Includes hours of new and archival special features across the films!