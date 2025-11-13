Deal Alert: No Country for Old Men On 4k/HD Blu-ray Each 50% Off

No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray and is on sale for 50% off the list price from both Amazon | Barnes & Noble. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition (high recommended) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.99) while the single disc Blu-ray is priced $19.99 (List: $39.99).
On the 4k Blu-ray and new HD Blu-ray edition, No Country for Old Men was derived from a new 4k digital master that was supervised and approved by award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins. Read Review
New bonus features include a conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott, and a separate conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott.
Legacy bonus materials such as archival interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary by Josh Brolin, three documentaries about the making of the film are also included.
Special Edition Features
- New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott
- New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott
- Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald
- Behind-the-scenes documentary by Brolin
- Three documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry
- New illustration by Juan Esteban R.
No Country for Old Men was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who both co-wrote the film with Cormac McCarthy. The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.
Logline: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.