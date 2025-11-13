Deal Alert: No Country for Old Men On 4k/HD Blu-ray Each 50% Off

No Country for Old Men (2007) 4k UHD/BD Amazon | Barnes & Noble

No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray and is on sale for 50% off the list price from both Amazon | Barnes & Noble. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition (high recommended) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.99) while the single disc Blu-ray is priced $19.99 (List: $39.99).

On the 4k Blu-ray and new HD Blu-ray edition, No Country for Old Men was derived from a new 4k digital master that was supervised and approved by award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins. Read Review

New bonus features include a conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott, and a separate conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott.

Legacy bonus materials such as archival interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary by Josh Brolin, three documentaries about the making of the film are also included.

Jump over to Amazon or Barnes & Noble to grab this classic Coen Bros. film at a great price. Or, see more deals on Criterion Collection titles.

Special Edition Features

New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott

New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott

Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald

Behind-the-scenes documentary by Brolin

Three documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry

New illustration by Juan Esteban R.

No Country for Old Men was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who both co-wrote the film with Cormac McCarthy. The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

Logline: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.