Deal Alert: No Country for Old Men On 4k/HD Blu-ray Each 50% Off

No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion
No Country for Old Men (2007) 4k UHD/BD Amazon | Barnes & Noble

No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray and is on sale for 50% off the list price from both Amazon | Barnes & Noble. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition (high recommended) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.99) while the single disc Blu-ray is priced $19.99 (List: $39.99).

On the 4k Blu-ray and new HD Blu-ray edition, No Country for Old Men was derived from a new 4k digital master that was supervised and approved by award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins. Read Review

New bonus features include a conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott, and a separate conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott.

Legacy bonus materials such as archival interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary by Josh Brolin, three documentaries about the making of the film are also included.

Jump over to Amazon or Barnes & Noble to grab this classic Coen Bros. film at a great price. Or, see more deals on Criterion Collection titles.

Special Edition Features

  • New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott
  • New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott
  • Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald
  • Behind-the-scenes documentary by Brolin
  • Three documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry
  • New illustration by Juan Esteban R.

No Country for Old Men was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who both co-wrote the film with Cormac McCarthy. The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

Logline: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.

