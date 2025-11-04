A24’s Warfare Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Streaming In Digital

Warfare (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A24’s Warfare is available on disc and digital for watching at home. The movie first arrived in digital formats on May 6, 2025, followed by disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD hit stores on July 1, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Warfare is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby True HD 7.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Filmmaker Commentary with Ray Mendoza, Alex Garland, and military consultant Brian Philpot

“Courage Under Fire: The Making of Warfare

Set of Six Collectible Postcard with behind-the-scenes photography by Murray Close

Warfare is priced $34.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.99 (Blu-ray) on Amazon. In Digital, the movie is priced $9.99 (Rent) and $19.99 (Buy) on Prime Video.

Warfare (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Warfare (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Warfare (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Summary: A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event.

Description: Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare is the harrowing true story of a US Navy Seal platoon surveillance mission gone dangerously wrong. Featuring a commanding ensemble (Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor), this visceral and immersive film captures the intensity of combat like never before, and delivers an unflinching portrayal of brotherhood, sacrifice, and survival.