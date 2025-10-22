Home4k Blu-rayWerner Herzog's 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' Is Available In 4k w/Dolby...
Werner Herzog’s ‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God’ Is Available In 4k w/Dolby Vision HDR

Aguirre the Wrath of God 4k UHD Collectors Edition
Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

“One of the great haunting visions of the cinema.” Roger Ebert

Werner Herzog’s Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) has been remastered in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray (All-Region) and HD Blu-ray (Region A) presentations were derived from new transfers from the original camera negatives.

Audio options include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound (German), 2.0 Stereo (German), DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (English) and 2.0 Stereo (English). Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios is priced $20.99 (List: $39.99). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

4K UHD Blu-ray

  • Audio: German DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo
  • Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Werner Herzog
  • Audio Commentary With Werner Herzog, Moderated By Lauren Straub (In German With English Subtitles)

Blu-ray

  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Still Gallery
Aguirre the Wrath of God 4k UHD Collectors Edition specs
Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Aguirre, the Wrath of God on 4k Blu-ray is followed by the release of Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR for US distribution.

4k Ultra HD (UK Dist.)

Aguirre the Wrath of God 4k UHD
Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD Amazon UK

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) was released earlier in the UK on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The edition from BFI is priced £19.06 on Amazon UK.

Special Features

  • Original mono audio (German and English)
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Feature-length audio commentary with Werner Herzog for both Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Fata Morgana
  • The Unprecedented Defence of the Fortress Deutschkreuz (1967, 16 mins): symbolic drama about four young men hiding from an imagined enemy
  • Last Words (1968, 13 mins): short film about the last man to leave a former leper colony
  • Precautions Against Fanatics (1969, 11 mins): short satire about horse-racing enthusiasts
  • Fata Morgana (1971, 77 mins): hallucinatory film exploring mirages and the Mayan creation myth
  • Original theatrical trailer
  • Stills gallery
  • Alternative 5.1 Surround audio (German)
  • Other extras TBC
