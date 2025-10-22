Werner Herzog’s ‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God’ Is Available In 4k w/Dolby Vision HDR

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

“One of the great haunting visions of the cinema.” Roger Ebert

Werner Herzog’s Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) has been remastered in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray (All-Region) and HD Blu-ray (Region A) presentations were derived from new transfers from the original camera negatives.

Audio options include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound (German), 2.0 Stereo (German), DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (English) and 2.0 Stereo (English). Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD/BD Collector's Edition from Shout! Studios is priced $20.99 (List: $39.99).

Special Features

4K UHD Blu-ray

Audio: German DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Werner Herzog

Audio Commentary With Werner Herzog, Moderated By Lauren Straub (In German With English Subtitles)

Blu-ray

Audio: German DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Werner Herzog

Audio Commentary With Werner Herzog, Moderated By Lauren Straub (In German With English Subtitles)

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Aguirre, the Wrath of God on 4k Blu-ray is followed by the release of Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR for US distribution.

4k Ultra HD (UK Dist.)

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) 4k UHD

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) was released earlier in the UK on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The edition from BFI is priced £19.06 on Amazon UK.

