Deal Alert: The Ring Collection 4k/Blu-ray 6-Disc Edition Is 56% Off

The Ring (2002)

This cinematic thrill ride will keep you on the edge of your seat, from the stunning opening to the astonishing conclusion! It begins as just another urban legend – the whispered tale of a nightmarish videotape that causes anyone who watches it to die seven days later. But when four teenagers all meet with mysterious deaths exactly one week after watching just such a tape, investigative reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts, Mulholland Drive) tracks down the video … and watches it. Now, the legend is coming true, the clock is ticking, and Rachel has just seven days to unravel the mystery of The Ring.

Special Features

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW “Ghost Girl Gone Global”

“Don’t Watch This” – Collection Of Deleted Footage

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

“The Origin Of Terror”

Cast And Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

The Ring Two (2005)

A terrifying legacy haunts a single mother in this sequel to the frightening box-office hit, The Ring. Hoping to leave their terrifying experiences in Seattle behind them, Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) and her son, Aidan (David Dorfman, Zombie Roadkill), move to the small town of Astoria, Oregon. When Rachel learns of an unexplained murder which occurred after a teenager watched a strange videotape with his girlfriend, she suspects her past is following her.

Special Features

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL VERSION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham

Unrated Version Of the Film

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

Deleted Scenes

“Fear Of Film: Special Effects”

“Faces Of Fear: The Phenomenon”

“Samara: From Eye Of Icon”

“The Power Of Symbols”

The Making Of The Ring Two

Theatrical Trailer

Rings (2017)

Discover the terrifying new chapter in the groundbreaking Ring franchise. When a radical college professor (Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory) finds the mysterious video rumored to kill viewers seven days after watching it, he enlists his students in a dangerous experiment to uncover the secrets behind the Samara legend. When the deadly video goes viral, they must figure out a way to break the curse and defeat Samara before her evil is unleashed upon the world. But how do you stop her when she’s everywhere?

Special Features

NEW 4K MASTER OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Deleted/Extended Scenes

“Terror Comes Full Circle”

“Resurrecting The Dead: Bringing Samara Back”

“Scary Scenes”