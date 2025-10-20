Aeon Flux Starring Charlize Theron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision

Aeon Flux “Æon Flux” (2005) starring Charlize Theron is finally releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray! The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on October 21, 2025 (originally dated Oct. 7, 2025), celebrating the film’s 20th Anniversary.
The Limited Edition SteelBook includes a copy of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD as well as legacy bonus materials (see below).
On 4k Blu-ray, Aeon Flux is presented in 2160p (upscaled) at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (pending confirmation).
Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $33.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Special Features
- Commentary by Charlize Theron and Producer Gale Anne Hurd
- Commentary by Co-Screenwriters Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi
- Creating a World: Aeon Flux
- The Locations of Aeon Flux
- The Stunts of Aeon Flux
- The Costume Design Workshop of Aeon Flux
- The Craft of the Set Photographer on Aeon Flux
Description: Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron stars as Aeon Flux, the underground operative fighting totalitarian rule in the 25th-century Earth’s last living city. Aeon is the rebels’ best hope of overthrowing the oppressively sterile, “perfect” society. But while on assignment to gun down the government’s leader, Aeon uncovers a web of startling secrets that could completely change the world’s future in the gripping sci-fi action thriller based on the ground breaking MTV animated series.
Logline: Æon Flux is a mysterious assassin working for the Monicans, a group of rebels trying to overthrow the government. When she is sent on a mission to kill the Chairman, a whole new mystery is found.
Article updated. Original publish date July 28, 2025.