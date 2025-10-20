Aeon Flux Starring Charlize Theron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision

Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Aeon Flux “Æon Flux” (2005) starring Charlize Theron is finally releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray! The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on October 21, 2025 (originally dated Oct. 7, 2025), celebrating the film’s 20th Anniversary.

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes a copy of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD as well as legacy bonus materials (see below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Aeon Flux is presented in 2160p (upscaled) at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (pending confirmation).

Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $33.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

Commentary by Charlize Theron and Producer Gale Anne Hurd

Commentary by Co-Screenwriters Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi

Creating a World: Aeon Flux

The Locations of Aeon Flux

The Stunts of Aeon Flux

The Costume Design Workshop of Aeon Flux

The Craft of the Set Photographer on Aeon Flux

Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron stars as Aeon Flux, the underground operative fighting totalitarian rule in the 25th-century Earth’s last living city. Aeon is the rebels’ best hope of overthrowing the oppressively sterile, “perfect” society. But while on assignment to gun down the government’s leader, Aeon uncovers a web of startling secrets that could completely change the world’s future in the gripping sci-fi action thriller based on the ground breaking MTV animated series.

Logline: Æon Flux is a mysterious assassin working for the Monicans, a group of rebels trying to overthrow the government. When she is sent on a mission to kill the Chairman, a whole new mystery is found.

Article updated. Original publish date July 28, 2025.