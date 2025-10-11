Mad Max 5-Film Collection Includes ‘Black & Chrome’ Versions Of Fury Road & Furiosa

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection released earlier this year from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k copies of Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
In addition, the 8-disc collection includes the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road (on HD Blu-ray) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray).
The Mad Max movies are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on each title except for Mad Max (1979) formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
The Mad Max 5-Film Collection is list priced $74.99 (List: $79.98). Buy on Amazon
Special Features (HD Blu-ray)
Mad Max
- Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon
- The Madness of Max
Mad Max: Fury Road
- Maximum Fury: Filming Fury Road
- Mad Max: Fury on Four Wheels
- The Road WarriorsL Max and Furiosa
- The Tools of the Wasteland
- The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome
- Fury Road: Crash & Smash
- Deleted Scenes
Disc Specs
5-Film Collection Limited Edition
The Mad Max 5-Film Collection was previously released on Sept. 24, 2024 in a Limited Edition DigiPack (pictured below). The collection is now priced $99.96 (List: $131.99) Buy on Amazon