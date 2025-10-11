Home4k Blu-rayMad Max 5-Film Collection Includes 'Black & Chrome' Versions Of Fury Road...
Mad Max 5-Film Collection Includes 'Black & Chrome' Versions Of Fury Road & Furiosa

Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Mad Max 5-Film Collection released earlier this year from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k copies of Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In addition, the 8-disc collection includes the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road (on HD Blu-ray) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray).

The Mad Max movies are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on each title except for Mad Max (1979) formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection is list priced $74.99 (List: $79.98). Buy on Amazon

Special Features (HD Blu-ray)

Mad Max

  • Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon
  • The Madness of Max

Mad Max: Fury Road

  • Maximum Fury: Filming Fury Road
  • Mad Max: Fury on Four Wheels
  • The Road WarriorsL Max and Furiosa
  • The Tools of the Wasteland
  • The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome
  • Fury Road: Crash & Smash
  • Deleted Scenes

Disc Specs

Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital specs
5-Film Collection Limited Edition

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection was previously released on Sept. 24, 2024 in a Limited Edition DigiPack (pictured below). The collection is now priced $99.96 (List: $131.99) Buy on Amazon

Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray b
The Bad Guys 2 Is Now Available On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
