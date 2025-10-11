The Bad Guys 2 Is Now Available On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Bad Guys 2 is now available in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, following an early digital release on August 19, 2025.
The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The single-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes the disc and Digital Copy.
The Bad Guys 2 is priced $27.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.86 (List: $27.98) on Blu-ray, and $17.95 (List: $22.98) on DVD. Buy on Amazon
The streaming/digital purchase of The Bad Guys 2 is on sale for $9.99 (Rent) and $19.99 (Purchase) on Prime Video.
Bonus Features
- Trailers
- “Little Lies and Alibis” SHORT
- Lowrider Chase
- Crime Sisters
- Bad Guys: Out of Line
- Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2
- Meet the Gang
- Double Trouble: The Animals Behind The Bad Guys 2
- Causing a Scene
- Planning the Heist
- Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty
- Sketching the Bad Girls Doom
- Feature Commentary
Logline: The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals.