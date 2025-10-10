Netflix’s Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, + SteelBooks [Updated]

Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition

4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Netflix Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two is releasing on Blu-ray Disc from Shout! Factory. The 3-disc editions arrive on Oct. 21 Oct. 28, 2025 and include a standard plastic case Blu-ray with slipcover, a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

Episodes of Arcane League Of Legends are presented in 2160p/Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k UHD) and 1080p (Blu-ray) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Inside the Writer’s Room, The Voices In My Head, Artist Breakdowns, A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound, three music videos, Going Another Way: Episode 7 featurette, storyboard, and art gallery.

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two is priced $45.99 (List: $59.95) for the 4k UHD SteelBook, on Amazon. The Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $42.99 (List: $54.98) and standard issue Blu-ray $35.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Bonus Features

“Inside The Writer’s Room” Featurette

“The Voices In My Head: Crafting The Performances”

Artist Breakdowns – Featuring 14 Artists From Fortiche

“A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound” Featurette

Music Video: “Ma Meilleure Ennemie”

Music Video: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

Music Video: “Paint the Town Blue”

“Going Another Way: Episode 7” Featurette

Storyboards & Animatics

Art Gallery

Shout! Factory also has limited quantities of the SteelBook editions with a fold-out poster.

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Limited Edition

Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Description: The award-winning series based on the League of Legends universe reaches its epic conclusion. Following Jinx’s devastating attack on the Council, the conflict between utopian Piltover and underground Zaun escalates to all-out war. As both sides grapple with the new threat of the brutal empire of Noxus, further experimentation with the powerful yet volatile Hextech may spell disaster for them all.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date July 19, 2025.