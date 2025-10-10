Home4k Blu-rayNetflix's Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, +...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Netflix’s Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, + SteelBooks [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition 4k Steelbook angle
Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition
4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Netflix Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two is releasing on Blu-ray Disc from Shout! Factory. The 3-disc editions arrive on Oct. 21 Oct. 28, 2025 and include a standard plastic case Blu-ray with slipcover, a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

Episodes of Arcane League Of Legends are presented in 2160p/Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k UHD) and 1080p (Blu-ray) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Inside the Writer’s Room, The Voices In My Head, Artist Breakdowns, A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound, three music videos, Going Another Way: Episode 7 featurette, storyboard, and art gallery.

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two is priced $45.99 (List: $59.95) for the 4k UHD SteelBook, on Amazon. The Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $42.99 (List: $54.98) and standard issue Blu-ray $35.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Bonus Features

  • “Inside The Writer’s Room” Featurette
  • “The Voices In My Head: Crafting The Performances”
  • Artist Breakdowns – Featuring 14 Artists From Fortiche
  • “A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound” Featurette
  • Music Video: “Ma Meilleure Ennemie”
  • Music Video: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”
  • Music Video: “Paint the Town Blue”
  • “Going Another Way: Episode 7” Featurette
  • Storyboards & Animatics
  • Art Gallery

Shout! Factory also has limited quantities of the SteelBook editions with a fold-out poster.

Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook angle
Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Limited Edition
Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Arcane League Of Legends - Season Two- Blu-ray front
Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Description: The award-winning series based on the League of Legends universe reaches its epic conclusion. Following Jinx’s devastating attack on the Council, the conflict between utopian Piltover and underground Zaun escalates to all-out war. As both sides grapple with the new threat of the brutal empire of Noxus, further experimentation with the powerful yet volatile Hextech may spell disaster for them all.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date July 19, 2025.

Previous article
Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In A 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
perfect blue 4k uhd limited edition

Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In A 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

HD Report - 0

Over 100 4k Blu-rays Releasing In October!

HD Report - 0
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray front

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film 4k Blu-ray/Digital Collection Price Drops

HD Report - 0