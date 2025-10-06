Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection Presents Restored Films On 4k/Blu-ray Plus Extras

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection 4k UHD/BD/CD 4-Film (5 Cuts) 11-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection is an 11-disc box set from Severin Films that presents four films from the Emmanuelle catalog presented restored in 4k and presented on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

The collection includes Emmanuelle (1974), Emmanuelle 2 (1975) in both Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, Emmanuelle 3: Goodbye Emmanuelle (1977), (1974), and A Man For Emmanuelle (1969),

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection (Release Date: Dec. 9, 2025) is list priced $189.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Collection Details

EMMANUELLE (1974)

Beautiful newlywed Emmanuelle tires of life in Thailand with her ambassador husband and embarks on a series of sexual adventures. Keen to learn the intricacies of desire, she places herself under the tutelage of the elderly Mario, and starts off down a path which leads her to new heights of physical ecstasy. French President Georges Pompidou tried unsuccessfully to ban this film, which later became a cult and France’s all-time top grossing film. X was never like this.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM: Theatrical Version (94 min) Director’s Cut (93 min)

HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell (Director’s Cut Only)

French Trailer

Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM: Theatrical Version (94 min) Director’s Cut (93 min)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell (Director’s Cut Only)

A Slightly Scandalous Character – Interview With Actress Marika Green

Producing EMMANUELLE – Interview With Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard

Filming EMMANUELLE – Interview With Camera Operator Robert Fraisse

Fabric & Fantasy: Costume As Character Development – Video Essay By Fashion And Costume Historian Elissa Rose

The Channel – Actress Liane Curtis On Her Mother, Dubbing Artist Paulette Rubinstein

Interview With Marayat Rollet-Andriane (aka Emmanuelle Arsan) On The Set Of THE SAND PEBBLES (1966)

The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 1 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel, Director Just Jaeckin And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard

French Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

Signed, Emmanuelle Arsan – Interview With Camille Moreau, Author Of Emmanuelle Arsan: Biography of a Pseudonym

Interview With Director Just Jaeckin For FILMO TV

A HARD LOOK (2000) – TV Documentary By Filmmaker Alex Cox

Emmanuelle In Ontario – Video Essay On The Canadian Censorship Battle By Journalist Eric Veillette

EMMANUELLE 2 (1975)

DISC FOUR – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell And Filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat

International Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC FIVE – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell And Filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat

Audio Interview With Director Francis Giacobetti

Producing EMMANUELLE 2 – Interview With Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard

Filming EMMANUELLE 2 – Interview With Cinematographer Robert Fraisse

Mondo Emmanuelle – Ethnography And Softcore With Dr. Jennifer Moorman, Assistant Professor Of Communication And Media Studies

Filming Report For Swiss TV

The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 2 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard

International Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Radio Spots

Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC SIX – CD

Soundtrack – original motion picture soundtrack by Oscar-winning composer Francis Lai.

GOODBYE EMMANUELLE (1977)

Emmanuelle and her architect husband continue their amoral lifestyle in the Seychelles. But when a casual dalliance between her and a film director starts to turn serious, her husband shows very traditional signs of jealousy. Starring Sylvia Kristel, Umberto Orsini, Jean-Pierre Bouvier, Alexandra Stewart, and Olga Georges-Picot.

DISC SEVEN – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Film Writer/Professor Of Modern Culture And Media Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick

International Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC EIGHT – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Film Writer/Professor Of Modern Culture And Media Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick

Beyond Emmanuelle: Sylvia Kristel’s Life And Career – Interviews With Jeremy Richey, Author Of Sylvia Kristel: From Emmanuelle To Chabrol, And Leila Wimmer, Senior Lecturer In Film Studies At London Metropolitan University

Audio Erotica – The Music Of The Emmanuelle Series With Soundtrack Journalist Daniel Schweiger

The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 3 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard

International Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Radio Spots

Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

A MAN FOR EMMANUELLE (1969)

Sad because her man has gone on a trip and left her alone, Emmanuelle tries to appease her desire for affection by meeting four men, but none of them can give her the peace of mind she desires.

DISC NINE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Trailer

Original Italian and English audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC TEN – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

A Director À La Française – Interview With Director Cesare Canevari

Memoirs Of Emmanuelle – Interview With Actress Erika Blanc

A Man For Emmanuelle – Interview With Actor Sandro Pizzochero

Protagonist And Subject – Video Essay By Filmmaker Carl Elsaesser

Concerning Emmanuelle – Archival Interview With Cesare Canevari

Trailer

Original Italian and English audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC ELEVEN – CD

Soundtrack – original motion picture soundtrack.