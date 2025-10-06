Home4k Blu-raySaga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection Presents Restored Films On 4k/Blu-ray Plus Extras
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection Presents Restored Films On 4k/Blu-ray Plus Extras

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Saga Erotica- The Emmanuelle Collection 4k UHD
Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection 4k UHD/BD/CD 4-Film (5 Cuts) 11-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection is an 11-disc box set from Severin Films that presents four films from the Emmanuelle catalog presented restored in 4k and presented on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

The collection includes Emmanuelle (1974), Emmanuelle 2 (1975) in both Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, Emmanuelle 3: Goodbye Emmanuelle (1977), (1974), and A Man For Emmanuelle (1969),

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection (Release Date: Dec. 9, 2025) is list priced $189.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Collection Details

EMMANUELLE (1974)

Beautiful newlywed Emmanuelle tires of life in Thailand with her ambassador husband and embarks on a series of sexual adventures. Keen to learn the intricacies of desire, she places herself under the tutelage of the elderly Mario, and starts off down a path which leads her to new heights of physical ecstasy. French President Georges Pompidou tried unsuccessfully to ban this film, which later became a cult and France’s all-time top grossing film. X was never like this.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM:
    • Theatrical Version (94 min)
    • Director’s Cut (93 min)
  • HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell (Director’s Cut Only)
  • French Trailer
  • Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM:
    • Theatrical Version (94 min)
    • Director’s Cut (93 min)
  • Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell (Director’s Cut Only)
  • A Slightly Scandalous Character – Interview With Actress Marika Green
  • Producing EMMANUELLE – Interview With Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
  • Filming EMMANUELLE – Interview With Camera Operator Robert Fraisse
  • Fabric & Fantasy: Costume As Character Development – Video Essay By Fashion And Costume Historian Elissa Rose
  • The Channel – Actress Liane Curtis On Her Mother, Dubbing Artist Paulette Rubinstein
  • Interview With Marayat Rollet-Andriane (aka Emmanuelle Arsan) On The Set Of THE SAND PEBBLES (1966)
  • The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 1 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel, Director Just Jaeckin And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
  • French Trailer
  • U.S. Trailer
  • Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

  • Signed, Emmanuelle Arsan – Interview With Camille Moreau, Author Of Emmanuelle Arsan: Biography of a Pseudonym
  • Interview With Director Just Jaeckin For FILMO TV
  • A HARD LOOK (2000) – TV Documentary By Filmmaker Alex Cox
  • Emmanuelle In Ontario – Video Essay On The Canadian Censorship Battle By Journalist Eric Veillette

EMMANUELLE 2 (1975)

DISC FOUR – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell And Filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat
  • International Trailer
  • U.S. Trailer
  • Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC FIVE – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell And Filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat
  • Audio Interview With Director Francis Giacobetti
  • Producing EMMANUELLE 2 – Interview With Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
  • Filming EMMANUELLE 2 – Interview With Cinematographer Robert Fraisse
  • Mondo Emmanuelle – Ethnography And Softcore With Dr. Jennifer Moorman, Assistant Professor Of Communication And Media Studies
  • Filming Report For Swiss TV
  • The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 2 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
  • International Trailer
  • U.S. Trailer
  • Radio Spots
  • Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC SIX – CD

  • Soundtrack – original motion picture soundtrack by Oscar-winning composer Francis Lai.

GOODBYE EMMANUELLE (1977)

Emmanuelle and her architect husband continue their amoral lifestyle in the Seychelles. But when a casual dalliance between her and a film director starts to turn serious, her husband shows very traditional signs of jealousy. Starring Sylvia Kristel, Umberto Orsini, Jean-Pierre Bouvier, Alexandra Stewart, and Olga Georges-Picot.

DISC SEVEN – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Film Writer/Professor Of Modern Culture And Media Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick
  • International Trailer
  • U.S. Trailer
  • Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC EIGHT – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Film Writer/Professor Of Modern Culture And Media Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick
  • Beyond Emmanuelle: Sylvia Kristel’s Life And Career – Interviews With Jeremy Richey, Author Of Sylvia Kristel: From Emmanuelle To Chabrol, And Leila Wimmer, Senior Lecturer In Film Studies At London Metropolitan University
  • Audio Erotica – The Music Of The Emmanuelle Series With Soundtrack Journalist Daniel Schweiger
  • The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 3 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
  • International Trailer
  • U.S. Trailer
  • Radio Spots
  • Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

A MAN FOR EMMANUELLE (1969)

Sad because her man has gone on a trip and left her alone, Emmanuelle tries to appease her desire for affection by meeting four men, but none of them can give her the peace of mind she desires.

DISC NINE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Film Historian Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • Trailer
  • Original Italian and English audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC TEN – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women
  • Audio Commentary With Film Historian Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • A Director À La Française – Interview With Director Cesare Canevari
  • Memoirs Of Emmanuelle – Interview With Actress Erika Blanc
  • A Man For Emmanuelle – Interview With Actor Sandro Pizzochero
  • Protagonist And Subject – Video Essay By Filmmaker Carl Elsaesser
  • Concerning Emmanuelle – Archival Interview With Cesare Canevari
  • Trailer
  • Original Italian and English audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

DISC ELEVEN – CD

  • Soundtrack – original motion picture soundtrack.
Saga Erotica- The Emmanuelle Collection 4k UHD
Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection 4k UHD/BD/CD 4-Film (5 Cuts) 11-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Titanic 25th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD Re-Release Up For Pre-order
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Titanic 25th Anniversary Edition

Titanic 25th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD Re-Release Up For Pre-order

HD Report - 0
youtube free movies liongsate

The Newest Free Movies On YouTube From Lionsgate

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-digital-oct-7-2025

F1: The Movie, The Bad Guys 2, & More New 4k,...

HD Report - 0