Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection Presents Restored Films On 4k/Blu-ray Plus Extras

Saga Erotica: The Emmanuelle Collection is an 11-disc box set from Severin Films that presents four films from the Emmanuelle catalog presented restored in 4k and presented on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
The collection includes Emmanuelle (1974), Emmanuelle 2 (1975) in both Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, Emmanuelle 3: Goodbye Emmanuelle (1977), (1974), and A Man For Emmanuelle (1969),
Collection Details
EMMANUELLE (1974)
Beautiful newlywed Emmanuelle tires of life in Thailand with her ambassador husband and embarks on a series of sexual adventures. Keen to learn the intricacies of desire, she places herself under the tutelage of the elderly Mario, and starts off down a path which leads her to new heights of physical ecstasy. French President Georges Pompidou tried unsuccessfully to ban this film, which later became a cult and France’s all-time top grossing film. X was never like this.
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM:
- Theatrical Version (94 min)
- Director’s Cut (93 min)
- HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell (Director’s Cut Only)
- French Trailer
- Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM:
- Theatrical Version (94 min)
- Director’s Cut (93 min)
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell (Director’s Cut Only)
- A Slightly Scandalous Character – Interview With Actress Marika Green
- Producing EMMANUELLE – Interview With Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
- Filming EMMANUELLE – Interview With Camera Operator Robert Fraisse
- Fabric & Fantasy: Costume As Character Development – Video Essay By Fashion And Costume Historian Elissa Rose
- The Channel – Actress Liane Curtis On Her Mother, Dubbing Artist Paulette Rubinstein
- Interview With Marayat Rollet-Andriane (aka Emmanuelle Arsan) On The Set Of THE SAND PEBBLES (1966)
- The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 1 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel, Director Just Jaeckin And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
- French Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC THREE – BLU-RAY
- Signed, Emmanuelle Arsan – Interview With Camille Moreau, Author Of Emmanuelle Arsan: Biography of a Pseudonym
- Interview With Director Just Jaeckin For FILMO TV
- A HARD LOOK (2000) – TV Documentary By Filmmaker Alex Cox
- Emmanuelle In Ontario – Video Essay On The Canadian Censorship Battle By Journalist Eric Veillette
EMMANUELLE 2 (1975)
DISC FOUR – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell And Filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat
- International Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC FIVE – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Elizabeth Purchell And Filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat
- Audio Interview With Director Francis Giacobetti
- Producing EMMANUELLE 2 – Interview With Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
- Filming EMMANUELLE 2 – Interview With Cinematographer Robert Fraisse
- Mondo Emmanuelle – Ethnography And Softcore With Dr. Jennifer Moorman, Assistant Professor Of Communication And Media Studies
- Filming Report For Swiss TV
- The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 2 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
- International Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Radio Spots
- Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC SIX – CD
- Soundtrack – original motion picture soundtrack by Oscar-winning composer Francis Lai.
GOODBYE EMMANUELLE (1977)
Emmanuelle and her architect husband continue their amoral lifestyle in the Seychelles. But when a casual dalliance between her and a film director starts to turn serious, her husband shows very traditional signs of jealousy. Starring Sylvia Kristel, Umberto Orsini, Jean-Pierre Bouvier, Alexandra Stewart, and Olga Georges-Picot.
DISC SEVEN – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary With Film Writer/Professor Of Modern Culture And Media Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick
- International Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC EIGHT – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary With Film Writer/Professor Of Modern Culture And Media Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick
- Beyond Emmanuelle: Sylvia Kristel’s Life And Career – Interviews With Jeremy Richey, Author Of Sylvia Kristel: From Emmanuelle To Chabrol, And Leila Wimmer, Senior Lecturer In Film Studies At London Metropolitan University
- Audio Erotica – The Music Of The Emmanuelle Series With Soundtrack Journalist Daniel Schweiger
- The Joys Of Emmanuelle, Part 3 – Interviews With Star Sylvia Kristel And Producer Yves Rousset-Rouard
- International Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Radio Spots
- Original English and French audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
A MAN FOR EMMANUELLE (1969)
Sad because her man has gone on a trip and left her alone, Emmanuelle tries to appease her desire for affection by meeting four men, but none of them can give her the peace of mind she desires.
DISC NINE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- HDR 10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
- Trailer
- Original Italian and English audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC TEN – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women
- Audio Commentary With Film Historian Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
- A Director À La Française – Interview With Director Cesare Canevari
- Memoirs Of Emmanuelle – Interview With Actress Erika Blanc
- A Man For Emmanuelle – Interview With Actor Sandro Pizzochero
- Protagonist And Subject – Video Essay By Filmmaker Carl Elsaesser
- Concerning Emmanuelle – Archival Interview With Cesare Canevari
- Trailer
- Original Italian and English audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles
DISC ELEVEN – CD
- Soundtrack – original motion picture soundtrack.