Sony’s UBP-X700U 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $218 (Limited Time)

The Sony UBP-X700U 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale for only $218 during a limited time offer on Amazon. The UBP-X700U has a list price of #299.99 making this a nice 27% discount. The X700U plays both HDR10 and Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range formats. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound. At 12.6″ wide, the player has a smaller footprint and weighs less than 19″ wide rack mount units, but nevertheless packs a punch with all you need to start enjoying 4k Blu-ray Discs at the highest quality in your home theater. The X700 “U” model is a 2025 package that includes an HDMI cable in the box.

Product Features

See the unrivaled visual clarity of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Dolby Vision & HDR10 support

Play almost any disc and file format including DVDs

Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 2160p

Easy set-up with included HDMI cable

Listen to music from multiple formats

Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound

