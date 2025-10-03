Home4k Blu-rayPanasonic's 4k Blu-ray Player DP-UB420 Is Selling For $247
Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray Player DP-UB420 Is Selling For $247

Panasonic DP-UB420-K front view
Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray player (DP-UB420-K) is priced $247.99 through a 3rd-party seller on Amazon. The list price of the DP-UB420-K on Panasonic.com is $299.99, making this a 17% savings and not a bad deal considering Walmart is selling the player for $424.99 (at that price, you may as well grab the Panasonic DP-UB820).

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K supports all three popular High Dynamic Range formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ (not many 4k Blu-ray players support this 2nd-gen HDR10 spec), as well as high-resolution audio formats . Plus, the deck has twin HDMI ports for hi-res studio master sound.

It’s less expensive and a bit smaller than the DP-UB820-K (14.88″ wide vs. 16.8″ wide), and lighter (4.04 lbs vs. 5.3 lbs). But just like its big brother features Panasonic‘s unique 4K High Precision Chroma Processing, support for Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech, Alexa & Google Assistant, 4k upscaling, and twin isolated HDMI outputs.

Jump over Amazon to see the Panasonic DP-UB420-K and other 4k Blu-ray players.

