Gen V Is Streaming On Prime Video In 4k UHD

From the World of The Boys – Gen V Season 1 & 2 Streaming on Prime Video

From the World of The Boys Gen V is now streaming Prime Video. The second season of the series premiered on September 16, 2025, and streams in 4k UHD with HDR and surround sound.

Gen V was created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, and Craig Rosenberg and stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips. Season Two premiered with the episode “1 S2.E1 ∙ “New Year, New U” in which Emma and Jordan return to God U as a new semester begins.

Summary: As America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

American Pie ‘Unrated’ Is Releasing In 4k
