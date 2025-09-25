Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Includes All Films & TV Seasons In Limited Edition

Downton Abbey – The Ultimate Legacy Collection (Only 2,850 Copies) Amazon Exclusive

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection contains all 3 films and 6 television seasons from the franchise in a Limited Edition from Universal. The Amazon Exclusive features a 52-page book package design with 24 Blu-ray discs, special commentary, sketches, bios, photos, and a certificate of authenticity (only 2,850 copies made!).

Downton Abbey originally aired on ITV from September 2010 through December 2015. The six seasons consist of 52 episodes, each with a run time of between 47 and 93 minutes. Films include Downton Abbey (2019), Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025).

Pre-orders of Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection are priced $144.99 and available only on Amazon. This price may go as demand increases, but pre-orders are covered by Amazon’s Price Guarantee.

Release date is pending but expected to coincide with the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Description: All 6 award-winning TV seasons and 3 sensational cinematic experiences are yours to treasure forever. Relive the sweeping drama and unforgettable adventures of the Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff, from the very beginning to the grandest of finales. Now you can cheer for your beloved characters and relive your favourite moments again and again. Long live Downton Abbey!



