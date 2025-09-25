HomeBlu-ray DiscDownton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Includes All Films & TV Seasons...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Includes All Films & TV Seasons In Limited Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Downton Abbey - The Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive
Downton Abbey – The Ultimate Legacy Collection (Only 2,850 Copies) Amazon Exclusive

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection contains all 3 films and 6 television seasons from the franchise in a Limited Edition from Universal. The Amazon Exclusive features a 52-page book package design with 24 Blu-ray discs, special commentary, sketches, bios, photos, and a certificate of authenticity (only 2,850 copies made!).

Downton Abbey originally aired on ITV from  September 2010 through December 2015. The six seasons consist of 52 episodes, each with a run time of between 47 and 93 minutes. Films include Downton Abbey (2019), Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025).

Pre-orders of Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection are priced $144.99 and available only on Amazon. This price may go as demand increases, but pre-orders are covered by Amazon’s Price Guarantee.

Release date is pending but expected to coincide with the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Downton Abbey - The Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive
Downton Abbey – The Ultimate Legacy Collection Amazon Exclusive

Description: All 6 award-winning TV seasons and 3 sensational cinematic experiences are yours to treasure forever. Relive the sweeping drama and unforgettable adventures of the Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff, from the very beginning to the grandest of finales. Now you can cheer for your beloved characters and relive your favourite moments again and again. Long live Downton Abbey!

Previous article
Amazon Launches Dedicated SteelBook Section For Movies & TV Shows
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
SteelBook header Amazon

Amazon Launches Dedicated SteelBook Section For Movies & TV Shows

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-digital-releases-sept-23-2025

Superman (2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,...

HD Report - 0
Corpse Bride 4k Restoration frame grab

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Remastered In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos:...

HD Report - 0