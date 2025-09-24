Amazon Launches Dedicated SteelBook Section For Movies & TV Shows

Amazon has premiered a dedicated page for SteelBooks. The collectible and sometimes highly sought-after editions offer alternative packaging for Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, DVDs, and sometimes video games.

SteelBooks are made of thin metal and typically utilize artwork not found on standard plastic cases. Some SteelBooks use commissioned artwork from notable artists for distributors such as GKIDS, Mondo, Lionsgate Limited, and Titans of Cult.

Recently released and upcoming SteelBooks include Disney’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Warner Bros. Entertainment’s F1: The Movie and The Dark Knight Trilogy Library Case, and Paramount’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Disney’s Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010) released in 4k for the first time last week, but the SteelBook-only editions for both titles in the US were sold out almost immediately.

Jump over to Amazon to see the new dedicated page for SteelBooks.