Lilo & Stitch Is Available On Blu-ray & Digital Plus This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is available on disc and digital including a collectible Limited Edition SteelBook. The movie first premiered in digital on July 22, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 26, 2025.

The 2-disc 4k combo edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code. The Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code. All codes are redeemable via Movies Anywhere partners including Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

On 4k Blu-ray Lilo & Stitch is presented in 2160p (4k) at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include two deleted scenes, Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch, Drawn to Life, Bloopers, and six Scenes with Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) is list priced $25.59 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray and $44.79 on 4k Blu-ray with Limited SteelBook packaging. Order on Amazon

Special Features

Deleted Scenes: Nani Cleans Up My Name is Nani

‘Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana.

Drawn to Life – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast of crew of Lilo & Stitch.

Scenes with Stitch – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play. Escape To Earth Feeding Fish Hula Performance Stitch Gets Named Bath Time Watch This



Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition Buy on Amazon