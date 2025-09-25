Home4k Blu-rayLilo & Stitch Is Available On Blu-ray & Digital Plus This Limited...
Lilo & Stitch Is Available On Blu-ray & Digital Plus This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is available on disc and digital including a collectible Limited Edition SteelBook. The movie first premiered in digital on July 22, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 26, 2025.

The 2-disc 4k combo edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code. The Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code. All codes are redeemable via Movies Anywhere partners including Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

On 4k Blu-ray Lilo & Stitch is presented in 2160p (4k) at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include two deleted scenes, Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch, Drawn to Life, Bloopers, and six Scenes with Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) is list priced $25.59 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray and $44.79 on 4k Blu-ray with Limited SteelBook packaging. Order on Amazon

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes:
    • Nani Cleans Up
    • My Name is Nani
  • ‘Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana.
  • Drawn to Life – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!
  • Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast of crew of Lilo & Stitch.
  • Scenes with Stitch – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play.
    • Escape To Earth
    • Feeding Fish
    • Hula Performance
    • Stitch Gets Named
    • Bath Time
    • Watch This
