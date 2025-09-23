HomeDigital HDThe Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Now Available To Rent/Purchase In Digital
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Now Available To Rent/Purchase In Digital

The Fantastic Four- First Steps poster wide
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Pre-order on Prime Video

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) is now available to rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD (Official Release Date: Sept. 23. 2025). The early digital premiere pre-dates the physical media releases of the movie on October 14, 2025.

In 4k, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is presented at 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / DolbyTrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The digital purchase of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is priced $29.99 while the rental cost is $24.99 from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Special Features*

  • Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.
  • Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.
    • Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen
    • Fantastic Four Day
    • Subterranea
    • Birthday Sweater
    • Taking Turns
  • Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
  • Featurettes:
  • Meet The First Family – The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.
  • Fantastic Futurism – The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.
  • From Beyond and Below – The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

* Special features on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (depending on service)

the fantastic four first steps 4k blu-ray steelbook Amazon open
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Amazon Exclusive 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Logline: Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer.

The Bad Guys 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

