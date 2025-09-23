HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Is Now Available In A...
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Is Now Available In A New Blu-ray Box Set

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The-Big-Bang-Theory-Complete-Series-Blu-ray 2025
The Big Bang Theory – The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series is now available in a new, less expensive Blu-ray box set from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 25-disc set includes all 279 episodes from 12 seasons, plus almost 12 hours of extra bonus material.

The new Blu-ray collection is not much different from the edition released in 2020. The bonus features are the same, with the exception of a new condensed 12-page episode guide instead of the previously-released 32-page episode guide with cast photos.

The list price for the new edition of The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is also lower. While 2020 collection carried an MSRP of $154.99 upon release, the new edition is list priced $124.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • All 12 Seasons, 279 Original Broadcast Episodes
  • Nearly 12 Hours of Extras From All Seasons Plus a Bonus Disc With Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Featurettes
    • The Big Bang Theory: A Retrospective – Final reflections from the cast and producers
    • All The Stars in the BBT Universe – The cast and crew highlight the many guest stars who have been on the show
    • BBT’s Greatest Hits: 12 Years of Comedy in 24 Minutes – A collection of the funniest moments from every blockbuster season
  • 12-Page Episode Guide
The-Big-Bang-Theory-Complete-Series-Blu-ray 2025
The Big Bang Theory was created and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady for CBS. The series aired from 2007 to 2019, and was subsequently released on DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and streaming on Max.

The series was directed by Mark Cendrowski and stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Sara Gilbert, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kevin Sussman, and Laura Spencer.

