The Bad Guys 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

The Bad Guys 2 was released in digital formats on August 19, 2025. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available on October 7, 2025.

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The single-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes the disc and Digital Copy.

The Bad Guys 2 is priced $27.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray and $27.54 on Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • Trailers
  • “Little Lies and Alibis” SHORT
  • Lowrider Chase
  • Crime Sisters
  • Bad Guys: Out of Line
  • Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2
  • Meet the Gang
  • Double Trouble: The Animals Behind The Bad Guys 2
  • Causing a Scene
  • Planning the Heist
  • Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty
  • Sketching the Bad Girls Doom
  • Feature Commentary
The Bad Guys 2 Blu-ray Collectors Edition
The Bad Guys 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital
The Bad Guys 2 DVD
The Bad Guys 2 (2025) DVD

Logline: The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals.

Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Last of Us Season 2, + More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases
