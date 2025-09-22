The Bad Guys 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Bad Guys 2 was released in digital formats on August 19, 2025. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available on October 7, 2025.

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The single-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes the disc and Digital Copy.

The Bad Guys 2 is priced $27.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray and $27.54 on Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

Trailers

“Little Lies and Alibis” SHORT

Lowrider Chase

Crime Sisters

Bad Guys: Out of Line

Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2

Meet the Gang

Double Trouble: The Animals Behind The Bad Guys 2

Causing a Scene

Planning the Heist

Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty

Sketching the Bad Girls Doom

Feature Commentary

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) DVD

Logline: The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals.