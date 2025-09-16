The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Stream/Download on Prime Video

Where is Season 3 of Where Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 streaming? The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on July 15, 2025, and is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The show streams in up to 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

The third season is comprised of 10 episodes that each span from 56 minutes to 1 hour and 11 minutes. The show was directed by Zoe R. Cassavetes for Amazon Studios and stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Sean Kaufman.

Summary: It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…