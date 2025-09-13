Home4k Blu-rayOscar Winner 'Flow' Is Releasing On Disc From Criterion & Includes Feature...
Oscar Winner ‘Flow’ Is Releasing On Disc From Criterion & Includes Feature ‘Away’

Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23, 2025. The disc editions from The Criterion Collection also include the director’s debut feature Away (2019) approved from a new 4k digital master.

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray, 2-disc Blu-ray, and 2-disc DVD editions of Flow include bonus features such as new audio commentary, a full feature-length audio commentary from Director Gints Zilbalodis, new interviews, an unused-shot reel, and more (see details below).

Flow is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $27.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, and $20.99 (List: $29.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee) 

Special Features

  • 4K digital transfer, with 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, approved by director Gints Zilbalodis
  • 4K digital master of Away (2019), Zilbalodis’s debut feature
  • One 4K UHD disc of Flow and Away and two Blu-rays with Flow, Away, and the special features
  • New audio commentary featuring Zilbalodis
  • Full feature-length animatic
  • New interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter-coproducer Matīss Kaža
  • Dream Cat (2025), a making-of documentary produced for Latvian Television
  • Aqua (2012) and Priorities (2014), short films by Zilbalodis with new commentaries by the director
  • Unused-shot reel, with new commentary by Zilbalodis
  • Trailers, TV spots, and proof-of-concept teasers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Nicolas Rapold and collectible stickers

    Cover image by Gints Zilbalodis. Flow logo by Paula Bobrova and Pēteris Tenisons.
Flow was previously released for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 7, 2025. 

See more 4k Blu-rays from The Criterion Collection

Previous article
The Sound of Music (1965) Is Finally Releasing In 4k
