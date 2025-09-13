Oscar Winner ‘Flow’ Is Releasing On Disc From Criterion & Includes Feature ‘Away’

Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23, 2025. The disc editions from The Criterion Collection also include the director’s debut feature Away (2019) approved from a new 4k digital master.

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray, 2-disc Blu-ray, and 2-disc DVD editions of Flow include bonus features such as new audio commentary, a full feature-length audio commentary from Director Gints Zilbalodis, new interviews, an unused-shot reel, and more (see details below).

Flow is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $27.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, and $20.99 (List: $29.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

4K digital transfer, with 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, approved by director Gints Zilbalodis

4K digital master of Away (2019), Zilbalodis’s debut feature

One 4K UHD disc of Flow and Away and two Blu-rays with Flow, Away, and the special features

New audio commentary featuring Zilbalodis

Full feature-length animatic

New interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter-coproducer Matīss Kaža

Dream Cat (2025), a making-of documentary produced for Latvian Television

Aqua (2012) and Priorities (2014), short films by Zilbalodis with new commentaries by the director

Unused-shot reel, with new commentary by Zilbalodis

Trailers, TV spots, and proof-of-concept teasers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by critic Nicolas Rapold and collectible stickers



Cover image by Gints Zilbalodis. Flow logo by Paula Bobrova and Pēteris Tenisons.

Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

Flow was previously released for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 7, 2025.

See more 4k Blu-rays from The Criterion Collection