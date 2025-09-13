‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’ is available in 4k on Blu-ray & Digital

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The prequel to the original Predator film, Prey, is available to watch in 4k on Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD. In 4k, we scored Prey 5/5 for both video and audio, with Dolby Atmos providing an immersive home theater experience. Read Review

Over 2 hours of special features are included in both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of Prey such as a “Making Of Prey” featurette, deleted scenes, audio commentary, and more. Yet another reason to pick up this physical media release is the inclusion of the full-length Comanche Audio Track in addition to English, Spanish, & French.

The disc editions of Prey are currently priced $23.50 (List: $39.99) on 4k Blu-ray and $14.98 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray at Amazon.

Special Features

Making of Prey: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

Alternative Opening Scene: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Deleted Scene: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Deleted Scene: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray Edition