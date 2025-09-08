Home4k Blu-raySuperman 5-Film Collection (1978 - 1987) Re-issue Pre-orders Save 40%
Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) Re-issue Pre-orders Save 40%

The Warner Bros. Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of all Superman films starring Christopher Reeve is re-releasing on October 21, 2025. The box set (now with Canadian ratings) is priced only $74.99 right now on Amazon, amounting to a 40% savings off the list price of $134.98.

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) includes Superman The Movie (the only title in this group previously released on 4k Blu-ray), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006).

On 4k Blu-ray the movies are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio with the 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital is provided in Dolby Atmos /TrueHD 7.1. The 1080p Blu-rays offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Runtimes of each movie are as follows: Superman The Movie (143 Mins.), Superman II (127 Mins.), Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (116 Mins.), Superman III (125 Mins.), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (90 Mins.)

