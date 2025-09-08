Home4k Blu-rayThe Agatha Christie Collection Presents Classic Films In 4k UHD
The Agatha Christie Collection Presents Classic Films In 4k UHD

The Agatha Christie Collection 4k UHD
The Agatha Christie Collection 4 Films on Ultra HD Blu-ray Amazon UK

The Agatha Christie Collection releasing on November 24, 2025 presents four classic films from 1974 to 1982 in 4k Ultra HD (2160p). The beautifully-packaged box set from StudioCanal includes a 64-page booklet with brand-new essays plus four mini-posters.

Movies in the collection include Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Death on the Nile (1978), Evil Under the Sun (1982), and The Mirror Crack’d (1980).

The collection is releasing simultaneously on HD (1080p) Blu-ray with the same packaging, bonus features, and collectibles. The 4k edition is priced £66.67 while HD edition is £41.67. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Right now, The Agatha Christie Collection is only available on Amazon UK. However, the 4k discs are region free. Meaning, any 4k Blu-ray player can play the format. We’ll keep you posted on any US releases of the edition.

The Agatha Christie Collection 4k UHD
The Agatha Christie Collection 4 Films on Ultra HD Blu-ray plus book & mini-posters Amazon UK





Description: Essential viewing for any fan of Agatha Christie, this lavish collection of beloved classics contains three Poirot mysteries perfectly complimented by a Miss Marple outing. Sidney Lumet’s Academy Award-winning MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS stars Albert Finney in his only incarnation as the Belgian sleuth Poirot. Ingrid Bergman won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role, a feat she repeated at the BAFTAS where the film had 10 nominations in total. Peter Ustinov then exercised his “little grey cells” as Poirot in the subsequent DEATH ON THE NILE and EVIL UNDER THE SUN, supported by an equally stellar cast that included Jane Birkin and Maggie Smith in both films, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, David Niven, James Mason, Roddy MacDowall and Diana Rigg. Finally, everyone’s favourite crime-solving lady, the Academy Award-winning Angela Lansbury, who moved from a supporting role in DEATH ON THE NILE to centre stage as Miss Marple in THE MIRROR CRACK’D. The list of luminaries that graced the cast lists of these films illustrates the quality of these archetypal British mysteries: Geraldine Chaplin, Tony Curtis, Edward Fox, Rock Hudson, Kim Novak, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall, Jacqueline Bisset, Sean Connery, Anthony Perkins, Michael York and Vanessa Redgrave.

The Agatha Christie Collection 4k UHD
The Agatha Christie Collection 4k UHD
